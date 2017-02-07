Luton’s Pirton Hill Primary School gets off to a cracking start

It’s been a cracking start for Luton’s Pirton Hill Primary School this year.

They’ve already won gold and silver at the county indoor athletics finals held at Cranfield University and took the title of Bedfordshire Champions in the Year 3 and 4 category.

Years 5 and 6 also performed spectacularly, narrowly missing out to Robert Bloomfield Academy who were crowned the winners.

Pupils had to compete in a range of different activities including sprint, long distance, jumping and throwing.

Assistant headteacher Phil Martin said: “The standard of athletics was exceptional and children from Luton showed amazing skill and determination to compete at the highest level.

“I’d like to congratulate them for their support of one another and great sportsmanship.”

The school also hosted a ‘No standing, just dancing’ evening in partnership with community dance and drama company Next Generation Youth Theatre.

More than 60 children took part in the event.