Luton’s schools encouraged to go Spotacular

Lloyds Bank is encouraging schools in Luton to get involved with Children In Need’s fundraising campaign, The Big Spotacular.

Last year schools across the town, including Tennyson Road Primary School, helped the bank raise £36,928.44, for the charity that helps disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Schools and nurseries are invited to register for this year’s Big Spotacular fundraising kits which have tips, tools and treats to inspire young fundraisers, in the build up to the BBC Children In Need Appeal Night on Friday, November 17.

Nurseries and pre-schools are being encouraged to put on a Pudsey Picnic Party, adding spots to their cakes, dress ups or picnics. Primary schools are being encouraged to Make It Spotty by going spotty and singing, baking or being creative. Secondary schools are being asked to plan a Spotacular fundraiser or take part in a sponsored challenge.

To register for the campaign go to: www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools.