Luton’s ‘Warrior Empress’ battles to No.1!

Luton-based musician Askala Selassie is celebrating after her music video ‘Warrior Empress’ reached number one in the Jamaican music video charts.

Askala, a singer-songwriter, who was the youngest ever backing singer for The Wailers Band, topped CVM Television’s music video charts and reached number one for the first time in her career.

The video, which has now achieved almost 200,000 YouTube views, was filmed on location in the Luton and Dunstable region and includes several scenes shot in Lewsey Park and the Dunstable Downs.

“It is an overwhelming and joyful feeling for my video to have reached number one. It is a fantastic achievement for me and my management team. We all worked very hard on the video. I would like to thank everyone involved in producing it - especially the local cast of performers - many of whom had never even acted before!” said Askala.

The video success comes on the back of her record label nominating her, earlier this year, for a Grammy for her first album ‘Warrior Empress’.

The solo album was produced at the prestigious Stingray Records studios in London.

Askala has just returned from a month-long trip to the home of reggae, where she spent time composing new songs and soaking up the culture. The artist is known for writing faithful and passionate songs that promote universal love and respect.

Askala’s musical profile has been expanding, both at home and overseas, with recent appearances on Hype TV Jamaica and Television Jamaica, as well as interviews on UK radio, including BBC Three Counties. Her music is also now increasingly heard on UK national radio and Spotify.

“My music honours the heritage and true meaning of reggae, so it is very humbling to know that my video has reached number one in Jamaica - the birthplace of reggae,” added Askala.

>To watch the music video visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejd6vma1mt8.