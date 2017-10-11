Luton’s Young Kye has two songs in Salute Music Makers competition!

A Luton solo artist has made it into the top 100 of a revolutionary music competition, as judges selected not one but two songs to represent him.

Jonathan McPherson, who grew up in Lewsey Farm, is known in the music industry as Young Kye, having two of his songs On the Endz and Write a Song selected for Salute Music Makers competition.

Now, the talented Hip-Hop artist is looking for votes to be in with a chance of taking part in the Facebook Live finals with five other bands.

Five will take home £10,000 cash each, with the Salute Music Makers grand winner taking home £50,000.

Young Kye, who studied Audio and Music Engineering at Buckingham New University, said: “Write a Song asks ‘Can I write a song about how the streets really are?’ - it asks is the good stuff really good; is the bad stuff really bad?

“On the Endz is about life in deprived areas, but it doesn’t have morality to it.

“My inspiration is Michael Jackson. He was able to speak about world issues on a large scale and still be accepted.”

Young Kye has a new mix tape ‘What They Didn’t Want’ out in early November, also available on iTunes.

Voting closes on October 30: https://listen.salutemusic.uk/