Luton salon owner up for two awards

The owner of Lucia Hair and Beauty has been nominated in two categories at the Best Business Women Awards.

Lucia Melillo, who has run the salon on High Town Road since 1992, has been nominated for Best Community Champion and Best Business Woman in Retail or Consumer Business.

She said: “I just love doing hair and wanted to make a career out of it so I made the move and opened a salon.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time working here and have met some great clients who still come in regularly.”

The Best Business Women Awards were established in 2015 by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert.

The awards recognise and reward female business talent.

Debbie said: “Many educated and talented women are finding that the corporate world no longer works for them and are creating their own pathway to a successful career which also balances family life - this needs to be celebrated and rewarded.”

Lucia, who lives with her husband in High Town, has also been recognised for the work she does in the community.

She said: “I enjoy doing charity work, in the past I have done The Great Glen Way in Scotland, a trek in Jordan and I want to trek the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

“I have raised money for MIND, Make A Wish Foundation, Keech Hospice and other local charities, usually I raise between £4,000 and £7,000 and split the money between them.

“I like to give back to the community and help others, I also enjoy taking on the different challenges.”

The finalists will be announced at the Best Business Women Awards gala dinner on Thursday, October 12, at Tewin Bury Farm, Welwyn, Hertfordshire.