Luton Samaritans are looking for night owl volunteers

Are you a night owl? Would you like to do something useful with your time in the midnight hours?

Then Samaritans would like to hear from you.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re always looking for volunteers but we’re particularly keen to recruit night owls who are able to offer callers their time and support during week day nights.

“If you’d like to make a difference and can do a four hour shift twice a month, please get in touch.”

Samaritans opened their first Luton office in 1966 in two rented rooms in Alma street and many of their calls came from public phone boxes as not all homes had phones in those days.

They were and still are on hand 24/7, offering a non-judgemental listening service. They are also available for face-to-face appopintments at their Cardiff Road office but it’s advisable to phone first.

> If you’d like to find out more about their training programme, email recruitmentsamaritans@googlemail.com, phone 03705 627282 or 01582 720666 or call at 33 Cardiff Road LU1 1PP.