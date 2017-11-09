Luton school sponsors boxing awards

A school in Luton has celebrated Anthony Joshua’s win of Boxer of the Year award.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) Awards were sponsored by King’s House Moorlands Education Trust in Luton.

Headteacher Dr Andrew Cook attended the BBBC’s Annual Boxing Awards dinner as Eddie Hearn, his boxing promoter, accepted the award on Joshua’s behalf.

Dr Cook said: “King’s House Moorlands Education Trust has long been sponsors of the BBBC and it was an honour to co-present the Boxer of the Year Award to Eddie Hearn on behalf of the British boxing superstar Anthony Joshua.”

Joshua – IBF and WBA heavyweight champion – was recognised for his achievements for the 12 months from August 2016, in which he successfully defended his IBF title against Eric Molina before winning that of the WBA against the legendary Wladimir Klitschko.

The Trainer of the Year was awarded to Rob McCracken, who oversaw 27-year-old Joshua’s victories, and who was also awarded the Dennie Mancini Trophy.