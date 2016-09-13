Luton schoolgirl in Miss Teen finals

Luton schoolgirl Emmanuella Kyeremma, 15, has made it to the finals of Miss Teen Great Britain.

The gala event takes place at the Globe Theatre in Blackpool next month when contestants will be interviewed by the judges and appear in two different outfits. The Lea Manor student said: “It’s amazing to have got this far and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

The stylish teenager – who was told she had ‘striking eyes’ at the semi-final stage – is into female empowerment and is determined to encourage young people to feel good about themselves.

If Emmanuella is crowned Miss Teen Great Britain, she’ll receive £1,000 in cash as well as several other prizes including jewellery, clothing vouchers and beauty goodies.