Luton sex beast who applied to join child paedophile ring given suspended sentence

A Luton man who accessed a child porn chatroom 88 times and applied to join a paedophile ring has been given a suspended sentence.

Contruction engineer Michael Sheehan, 54, possessed 981 illegal images of child abuse including some of the most serious category A images showing rape and sexual abuse.

He employed the usernames Maxx, New and Chaz to enter the chatroom 88 times between 22 July 2015 and 17 February 2016.

Every time he entered, pre-recorded videos of child abuse were shown.

Sheehan committed the offences from 2014 until August 2016, when he was arrested. Today at Luton Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years in jail suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £4,000 to cover the costs of forensic examination of his computers.

Sheehan used The Onion Router – anonymising software – in a bid to hide his tracks but National Crime Agency officers seized two laptops, a desktop computer and storage devices where they found evidence.

They also found an application form for a paedophile ring involved in sharing images and contact abuse. Sheehan had discussed his interest in raping young boys and and encouraged others to use access codes to the chat room.

He admitted three counts of watching streamed child abuse; three counts of making indecent photographs of a child; possessing an extreme pornographic image and possession of a prohibited image of a child.

NCA senior investigating officer Matt Sutton said: “Sheehan sought out the horrific sexual abuse of children.

“He logged onto the streaming forum almost 90 times in seven months. Viewing abuse images is not victimless. Children are victimised to create the images and victimised every time those images are shared.

“Men like Sheehan are at the very centre of the problem by creating a market for that abuse.”