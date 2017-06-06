Luton Sixth Form College staff send handmade hearts to Manchester

Thousands of handmade hearts have been handed out in Manchester, including some from Luton Sixth Form College staff, to show support and love following the Manchester Arena terror attack a fortnight ago.

The #aheart4mcr campaign was launched on Facebook in the wake of the attack. Jody Swain, the college’s BTEC art and design course manager, made six hearts and crocheted 22 hearts, one for each victim, they were all sent to Manchester.

Handmade crocheted hearts made by Jody Swain, the college's BTEC art and design course manager. Photo by Luton Sixth Form College

Jody said: “The campaign was all about doing something positive after what happened, and to spread love rather than hate.”

Exams administrator Julie Jones also contributed 22 of her own hearts, she said: “I learnt of the initiative through my Facebook crochet club and I just had to get involved with it.

“It was my small way of showing my support for the people of Manchester.”