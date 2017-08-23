Luton skateboarder rides 166 miles from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower for charity ‘Brake’

A determined Luton skateboarder rode from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower to raise money in memory of a dear friend.

George Laird, 26, of Leagrave, began his week long skateathon on July 31, hoping to raise money for the charity Brake, after his friend, Ryan Green, passed away in 2016 in a road accident.

Big Ben

George has paid for the trip out of his own pocket, and with all donations going to Brake, he has so far raised a staggering £1,060.

George said: “I knew Ryan for 13 years and when we used to skate together we would joke about skating to Paris.

“It’s my passion and the method behind my madness also plays into Ryan’s personality; he almost had no boundaries for his skating!”

Ryan died at the age of 23 and Brake work with communities and organisations across the UK to stop road deaths and injuries.

A skateboard for Brake

With this spurring him on, George travelled to East Grinstead, Newhaven, Bures-en-bray, Roncherolls-en-bray, Amécourt, and Ennery, before reaching the Eiffel Tower.

George said: “On day five, I really started to believe that I wouldn’t be able to finish. I was in a country lane with no sign of life around me so I was forced to keep going!

“Upon finishing, I was ecstatic that I had achieved what a lot of people would not even think or dream of doing.”

>www.justgiving.com/fundraising/skateathon-london-to-paris

Brake