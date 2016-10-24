Luton student saved by CPR in GOSH event

Luton schoolboy Cade Ewington took part in a special event at Great Ormond Street Hospital aimed at training children and young people in vital cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills.

It’s a technique that saved the eleven-year-old’s life earlier this year when he suffered a cardiac arrest at his local swimming pool.

He was treated at GOSH where it was discovered he has a rare heart condition. He has since had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted.

His parents, Sam and Mark, said of the Restart a Heart campign: “CPR saved our son’s life and we want to do whatever we can to raise awareness.

“Cade is an inspiration to us all and remains so determined, positive and full of energy following his cardiac arrest and surgery.

“We think CPR should be on the national curriculum as it is so important. You never know when you might need it and you’re never too young to learn.”

> More information at www.resus.org.uk