Luton: take a stand against racism with poster competition

Budding Luton artists are urged to get their pens and paints out to design a poster to combat racism.

The challenge is part of a special cross-European competition to mark the International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism on November 9, supported by Member of the European Parliament for the East of England, Alex Mayer.

With racism and anti-Semitism on the rise across Europe, the MEP has joined forces with the UNITED network who want to get more people than ever involved in their efforts to combat this worrying trend.

Ms Mayer said: “Bedfordshire is a friendly and tolerant place that rejects hatred.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be involved in this project and look forward to seeing some fantastic, creative designs.”

Sadly in Bedfordshire, since the EU referendum, the county has seen a six per cent rise in hate crime, so the MEP hopes budding local designers will help support the event.

The International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht (November 9 - 10 1938), seen as the symbolic beginning of the Holocaust.

If you would like to enter the competition, designs should be emailed to 9november@unitedagainstracism.org with the subject ‘9 November Poster’. The deadline is November 5.

The winning poster design will be used on next year’s official campaign materials and runners up will be presented in an online gallery.

>http://dayagainstfascism.eu/2017-2/