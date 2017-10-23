Luton teenager banned from football games for three years

A Luton teenager has been banned from football matches for three years.

Diaz Ali, 18, of Runley Road, has been handed a court order banning him from football matches in the United Kingdom.

He was made subject to a three year football banning order on Friday, October 13, after appealing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, London.

The court order comes as Bedfordshire Police continues to clamp down on football disorder and violence.

Mr Ali will not be able to attend any regulated football matches anywhere in the country for three years, and is prevented from travelling abroad during international friendlies, qualifications and tournaments.

PC Rob Brogna, Football Planning Intervention Officer for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Mr Ali received the banning order after being arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour following the Barnet v Luton match in August.

“We will not tolerate those who use football matches as an excuse for violence and disorder whether being played at home or away. This should serve as a warning to any else who thinks it is acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other, well behaved football fans.”