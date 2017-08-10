Luton tots have Splashathon fun with Peppa Pig for Tommy’s charity

Little Luton swimmers of Water Babies Bucks and Beds have helped raise an impressive £36,000 and counting for Tommy’s, the baby charity.

Local little ones have been taking part in a special Splashathon for sponsorship, helping to support the charity, who fund research into miscarriage, still birth and premature birth.

Tots from as young as three months old have been swimming a width of their local pool during their Water Babies classes, and children, parents and teachers have been dressing up as superheroes.

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, said: “At Water Babies, we cannot stress the importance of the work that Tommy’s does.

“They can provide so much care and support for grieving parents, and even new parents can receive the best possible information from Tommy’s.”

To donate, visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=WaterBabiesBucksandBedsBigWishes