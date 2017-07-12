Luton triplets all grown up, as they celebrate prom in Rolls-Royce

Ambitious Luton triplets celebrated their prom in style with a swanky Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini.

Town trio, Eesha, Zoya and Hashim Hussain of Dane Road, have been appearing in the Luton News ever since they were little, and to mark the next chapter in their lives, they attended their special school prom on Monday.

Early years

The triplets turned 16 in April, the Denbigh High School Record of Achievement and Prom now marking the next step in their lives, as they plan on starting college.

Zoya said: “I am looking forward to the opportunities at college and enjoyed getting together with our whole year and teachers at our prom.

“Being a triplet, I enjoy sharing the same birthday. We have a massive family and there’s always a big cake!”

Eesha said: “Zoya and I are applying to do Health and Social Care, and Business, at Luton Sixth Form College, while Hashim wants to be a businessman or mechanic.”

With assistant headteacher, Erin Corder

Zoya is also thinking about becoming a teacher, and Eesha, a doctor.

The Luton triplets live with their dad, Basharat, 43, mum Zarqa, 40, and 14-month-old baby sister, Minnah.

Eesha said: “Mum says living with triplets is easier now we’re older, especially as we help out with Minnah!

“When mum was pregnant Hashim said he wanted a little girl not a brother. I think he likes being the only boy, as he gets all the attention!”

All grown-up

Zoya joked: “When we would fight, he would always be the one left alone!”

On Monday, the triplets were also treated to dinner on Edgware Road, London.

Eesha and Zoya credited Denbigh High School assistant headteacher, Erin Corder, as being an “amazing teacher” who made their school experience memorable.

The siblings used to attend Denbigh Primary School.

With their uncle, Qamar Nazir

With their uncle, Naveed Nazia

Hashim and the Lamborghini

On the red carpet!

Early years