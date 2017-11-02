Luton United Synagogue take part in the biggest ShabbatUK!

ShabbatUK took the town by storm, as Luton United Synagogue took part in the largest mass participation event for the UK Jewish community.

Shabbat is the day of rest for Jewish people which is marked every weekend from sunset on Friday until sundown on Saturday. For 25 hours, observant Jews refrain from technology and in general are commanded to rest.

Jewish schools and other Jewish organisations plan ShabbatUK events too.

To encourage those who don’t typically engage with Shabbat to mark and celebrate it, ShabbatUK is held once a year, with over 100,000 people from the UK Jewish community taking part in communal events last weekend (October 27-28).

A ShabbatUK spokesman, said: “Luton United Synagogue held a large communal Friday night dinner.

“Congregants came together to sing, dance, pray and eat traditional foods that are eaten on Shabbat. There was also a candle lighting service.”

ShabbatUK was initiated by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, 11th Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “ShabbatUK is no ordinary fixture in the Jewish calendar.It is a phenomenon which inspires so many Jews across the country regardless of affiliation or observance.

“I have been so inspired to see how this year, parts of our community who have never previously taken part, have celebrated at events around the country.”