Luton youth group put Soul into charity challenge

It’s all systems go at Luton’s Ramridge Baptist Church from today (October 26) until Sunday.

Youth group Soul will be cycling a massive 5,200 miles – the distance from the town to Zimbabwe – on static bikes to raise £10,000 for a new school in Lendy Park, Marondera.

Youth leader Barry Brown explained: “We have Zimbabwe families in our church community and it’s their vision to see a school built in their home town in Africa.

“The new Christian school will be for children aged 11 and over as at the moment there’s no high school for them to go to.”

He added: “We have five bikes that will be ridden round the clock for five days, by members and friends of the Soul youth group.

“We also have Youthscape on board, as well as some other churches who are providing teams to join us.”

The youngsters will be able to watch videos, listen to music and eat and drink as they pedal.

> Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friendsoflendyparkramridgebaptist