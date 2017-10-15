Lutonian celebrates her 100th birthday

Irene Vaughan, a resident at Moorlands Garden Care, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 14 with five generations of her family including a grandson and great grandson from America, the mayor of Luton and friends and neighbours from her past, and staff from the care home.

Irene lived and worked in Luton. All her schooling was at Beech Hill School.

Married with three children, six children, 11 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She workde first at the Cocoa Works in Dallow Road, Later when the war broke out she was conscripted to Kershaws Hat Factory in Guildford Street, where she made glengarries - hats for our troops.

Irene has always done voluntary work. A Brownie leader, a Sunday school teacher, a Red Cross volunteer as a first aider at football matches and other local events.

One evening a week she helped on the ophthalmic ward at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital. She knitted for charity collectives at local churches and the Samaritans’ Pulse Christmas Shoe Box Appeal right up until September last year.

Her hobbies include doing crossword puzzles, reading and watching sport on TV. Irene is still a lively, happy lady with a good sense of humour.

Irene’s mother Martha Dillingham celebrated her centenary celebrations in 1986 at the Mount Residential Home in London Road. She lived until she was 102 years old.