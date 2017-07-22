Lynn’s hitting the heights for hospital

Dunstable woman Lynn Moloney is about to take up a personal challenge she never thought would happen.

Lynn, who works for Whitbread, has enrolled to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next month in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Lynn, who describes herself as a couch potato, decided it was time to give something back and signed up in January, when the transformation to mountain climber began.

Training on Dunstable and Blows Downs, her training went up another level when she successfully took on Mount Snowdon.

Gosh is Whitbread’s charity partner and over the last four years the firm has raised over £8 million for them.

Lynn said: “I’ve been lucky enough to tour the hospital several times and after each visit I feel blessed to have healthy children and grandchildren.

“For those parents of children and grandchildren that are not so lucky, there is Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

She’d like to raise £20,000. Visit www.justgiving/fundraisiing/lynn-moloney1