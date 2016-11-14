Make a gift of your time this Christmas

Charities and community groups around town are recruiting volunteers to help over the festive period in all sorts of ways.

In the weeks running up to Christmas, more people are needed to help pack food parcels for the local Foodbank. Another charity providing hot meals is looking for volunteers to be friendly and welcoming greeters, make teas and coffees and help with washing up.

You could dress up as a Santa’s helper and keep children entertained while they’re waiting to see the man himself, or join the fun on a fundraising Santa Sleigh.

Or you could extend the warmth of your own family Christmas to an international student who otherwise would probably spend the time alone on a closed-down university campus.

For help finding the right opportunity for you, or if your group needs extra helping hands this Christmas, contact Voluntaryworks Luton on 07584 687657 or email volunteer@action-centralbeds.org.uk

Or choose from hundreds of microvolunteering opportunities at http://helpfromhome.org/