Man attacked with a crowbar in Luton

Police have issued CCTV images after a man was attacked with a weapon in Luton yesterday.

At around 1.10am a man was in Manchester Street when he was involved in a dispute and assaulted with what police believe to have been a crowbar.

Officers have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Det Con Scott Hannam said: “This was a nasty, violent attack which has left the victim in hospital with serious injuries. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it to contact us, as well as anyone who can help us identify the two men who we believe may have vital information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Scott Hannam on 101 quoting reference C/46181/2017. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.