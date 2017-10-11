Man charged with violent disorder in Luton

A man has been charged in relation to a series of violent incidents after a man was stabbed in Luton on Tuesday 3 October.

Troy Brown-Gillard, 18, of Denham Close, Luton, was charged yesterday (Tuesday) with:

• One count of violent disorder

• One count of threatening a person with a blade

• One count of driving without a license

• One count of using a vehicle in a public place without third party insurance

• Two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs

• One count of supplying a class B drug

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and has been remanded pending a further court appearance.