Man charged with violent disorder in Luton

A man has been charged in relation to a series of violent incidents after a man was stabbed in Luton on Tuesday 3 October.
Troy Brown-Gillard, 18, of Denham Close, Luton, was charged yesterday (Tuesday) with:
• One count of violent disorder
• One count of threatening a person with a blade
• One count of driving without a license
• One count of using a vehicle in a public place without third party insurance
• Two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs
• One count of supplying a class B drug
He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and has been remanded pending a further court appearance.
