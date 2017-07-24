Man dies after crash near Luton & Dunstable Hospital

A man has died after a crash near Luton & Dunstable Hospital last week.

The single vehicle collision happened on the Dunstable Road, at the junction with the hospital, at around 4.25pm on Monday, July 17.

The man was taken into hospital where he sadly died on Friday. He has been named as Thomas Pashley, 94, from Barton-Le-Clay.

PC Nathan Cattley, from the forensic collision investigation unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us so that we can establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 292 of 17 July.