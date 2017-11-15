Man dies in collision outside The Mall

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and pedestrian at the exit to the Silver Street Car Park in Luton on Friday, November 10.

At approximately 12.45pm, a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who had just left The Mall, on Silver Street. The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, later died. His next of kin have been informed.

PC Paul Andrews from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are looking to speak with anyone who was around the car park or shopping centre at the time of the incident who may have any information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Andrews on 101 quoting reference number 133 of 10 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.