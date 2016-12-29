Man dies on Christmas Eve following Luton collision

A man has died following a collision on the A6 in Luton which happened earlier on in December.

The single vehicle collision happened on the northbound carriageway at the junction with Riddy Lane at around 1.45am on Friday, December 16.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Saturday, December 24.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the forensic collisions investigation unit on 101 quoting reference 16-266.