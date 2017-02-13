Man jailed for possession of almost 100 rounds of ammunition

A 27-year-old man from Luton has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after almost 100 rounds of ammunition were found in his bedroom.

David George, of Peregrine Road, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Luton Crown Court on Friday, February 10, after pleading guilty to possessing prohibited ammunition.

George was arrested after the Bedfordshire Police Boson team executed a search warrant at his home address in September, with officers finding 94 rounds of ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Mark Pugh, from the Boson team, said: “We’re really pleased with the sentencing, which reflects the severity of the offences.

“This was a substantial amount of ammunition which had the potential to inflict real harm.

“We will not tolerate firearms related criminality in our county and we are committed to clamping down on those such as George to help keep Bedfordshire safe.”

Anyone with information about gun crime, including possession of illegal firearms and ammunition is asked to contact police on 101.