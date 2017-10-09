Man left seriously injured after he was stabbed in Luton

Police are investigating a stabbing in Luton which left a man seriously injured on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3pm officers were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been stabbed in Whipperley Way.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Simon Oldfield said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry to find those responsible for this violent attack, which has left a young man injured and requiring hospital treatment.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident take place to come forward.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have any information which could assist our investigation.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses, call police on 101 quoting reference number 251 of 8 October, if you have any information.