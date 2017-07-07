Man sustains serious injuries after he was assaulted near Luton’s Telford Way underpass

A man sustained serious injuries after being assaulted in Luton on Sunday (July 2).

At around 1.40pm, the man was walking along Moor Path, near New Bedford Road, when he was confronted by a man in a silver vehicle. The man drove off, but returned shortly afterwards with a second man.

Both men then assaulted the victim near the underpass on Telford Way, causing serious injuries to his head and body. The offenders then made off down Crawley Road. One man was described as short and large build.

PC Tony Bravo, investigating, said: “We are trying to piece together the moments surrounding this nasty incident and we are really keen to hear from anyone who might have seen something. This this took place in broad daylight near to a busy road so anyone with information is urged to come forwards.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number C/28126/17. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.