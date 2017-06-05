Man threatens to set his dog on couple in Luton

Police are investigating after a couple were threatened by a man as they were walking along St Peters Road in Luton, on Sunday, May 28.

The couple were approached by a man with a dog, he verbally abused them before threatening to set his dog on them.

He then let the dog walk around the victims, wrapping them in the dog’s chain. The incident happened between 12.20am and 12.30am.

The offender is described as Asian and slim.

PC Adam Brown, investigating, said: “The man’s language and body language made the victims feel threatened and worried as they walked home, which is not behaviour that we will tolerate.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who has also been approached in similar circumstances.

If you have any information call PC Brown on 101 quoting crime reference number C/23246/17.