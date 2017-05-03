Marathon effort raises £24,000

A father of two raised over £24,000 for the Prostate Cancer Research Centre (PCRC) when he ran the London Marathon in memory of his father.

Aaron McSkimming, of Chalton, wanted to raise money for the charity so that other families will not have to lose a loved one to the disease, he lost his father in 2015, after a two year battle with prostate cancer.

He said: “To have finished and receive my medal is one thing but the way so many people have supported me is incredible. I hold the PCRC charity record for most amount collected and I know my dad would have been very proud as the rest of my family are. I would love to try again next year and smash my time but I don’t think the amount raised could be repeated.”