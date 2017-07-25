‘Mark of the beast’ graffiti on Luton church

A Luton church has been vandalised with disturbing graffiti – warning of the ‘mark of the beast’ and ‘hell awaits’.

The vandalism was found at St Thomas’s Church in Hitchin Road, Stopsley, on Sunday morning.

St Thomas's Church

Messages sprawled in gloss paint give threats about the “anti-Christ” with other slogans including “beware the beast” and “the return of the king”.

One man said: “It’s absolutely disgusting, whoever’s done this. Hopefully the church or someone else has CCTV.”

Rev David Alexander said: “The slogans have been painted on with gloss paint. They’ve been painted on the side of the walls of the church and they were still wet when we arrived on Sunday morning.

“So obviously they were painted some time on Sunday morning. We’ve told police and we have a good idea of who may have done it but we’ll continue to support and pray for that person.

“We’ve talked to our insurance company and we’re in the process of getting some contractors to remove it. There’s still a £500 excess.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation is welcome to do so in the church.

According to Luton Heritage Forum, St Thomas’s Church is a Victorian small parish church built in around 1862 in a “very much simplified” Gothic style. It was designed by H. J Pearson, a Luton architect and was built at a cost of around £1,150 as a relief church to ancient Luton parish of St Mary’s.