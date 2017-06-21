Mark’s parkruns to help Keech

A running coach from Stopsley Striders has completed 47 Greater London parkruns in a year to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Mark Layzell, of Stopsley, started the challenge in June last year at Dulwich and recently finished it at Pymmes, Edmonton on Saturday, June 3.

Mark took on the parkrun challenge in London to raise money for Keech Hospice Care

He started writing a blog to record his runs to share his challenge with other people.

The 50-year-old said: “I wanted to raise money for Keech Hospice Care, as it is such a noble charity that helps so many people. I wrote the blog alongside the runs to tell people about the beautiful parks in London, share photos and share the stories of the people I met.

“It has been tough but I enjoyed it and met a lot of amazing people.

“The best way I can sum up the community spirit of parkrun has to be on my last one at Pymmes.

“One of the locals decided we needed to celebrate the end of my challenge with a cake, five minutes before the start of the run she went home and bought a beautiful test cake that she had made for her son’s wedding!”

Mark has raised £2,300 for Keech Hospice Care and is hoping to add to that on Saturday when he ends his challenge at a parkrun at Wardown Park.

He said: “I want to thank everyone that has sponsored me and supported me. After a year away, it leaves me to finish off my challenge at Wardown Park in my home town this Saturday. I will be reunited with my running friends who I have missed. It will be a joyous and emotional occasion.

“I am happy that I have raised so much money for Keech.”

To sponsor Mark go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/capital-parkruns or to look at his blog visit: https://mhatter67.wordpress.com.