Marking National Poetry Day

National Poetry Day was celebrated at Dunstable Library last week and on Saturday (October 29) it’s the turn of Luton Library to host the annual spoken word festival.

Luton poet laureate Mary Emeji is keen to invite the entire community to the event and said: “We’re having an open mic session so that aspiring poets can come and recite their work, if they wish.”

The qualified lawyer set up the Society in 2011 and says: “It’s an organisation of poets and lovers of poetry who come together to read and discuss poetry in the friendly, serene atmosphere of Luton Central Library. We aim to facilitate and rejuvenate the culture of poetry in Luton.”

Meetings take place at 2pm on the last Saturday of each month in the Library’s third floor conference room. Membership is £25 a year.

> More information at www.lutonpoetrysociety.com