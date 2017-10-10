Marsh Road’s Co-op Food store to close in November

The Co-op store in Leagrave is set to close on Saturday, November 4.

The convenience store on Marsh Road has been serving shoppers since 2009.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “The Co-op is moving forward with clear momentum and purpose and, while this often involves opening new stores, we sometimes have to take difficult decisions.

“After careful consideration we will close our store in Marsh Road, Leagrave, on 4 November. This is in no way a reflection on the hard work of colleagues, who have been informed.

“And we would like to thank the community for its support.”