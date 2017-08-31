Masterchef Indian Takeaway crowned champions at English Curry Awards 2017!

A proud Luton takeaway has been crowned Takeaway of the Year Overall Winner at the English Curry Awards 2017.

Masterchef Indian Takeaway, of Hart Lane, were announced as the champions on August 21 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, which welcomed over 400 guests to the black tie event.

Suruk and his award

Owner, Suruk Miah, of Masterchef Indian Takeaway, said: “This is a great honour and we would like to thank all our customers who have been supporting us.

“We cook fresh food every day and we work so hard to ensure everything is nice and fresh.

“We always create new curries and listen to our customers’ feedback.

“Our business is helping Macmillan Cancer Support and our next event is a fundraising night in September.

The winning takeaway

“All the money we raise on the night will be donated directly to the Macmillan charity and the date will be announced shortly. Please help us so we can raise more money for this good cause.”

Takeaway: 01582 480202