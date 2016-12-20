Medical Staffing wins top award

Medical Staffing is celebrating after being named as Staffing Agency of the year at the General Practice Awards for the third year in succession.

The Luton based organisation has grown to be one of the largest providers of primary care nurses and GPs in the UK since it was founded in 2005.

The awards recognises the overall contribution made by clinicians and suppliers to General Practice, with the judging panel consisting of 32 clinicians and senior business leaders within the NHS.

John Zafar, CEO of Medical Staffing, said: “As a local based firm, we are very proud to have had such a huge impact on patient care on a national scale and that this has been recognised by the judging panel at the GP Awards.

“We are currently looking for talented and experienced recruiters to help us emulate this success moving forward.”

For more information about the company or to enquire about jobs contact recruitment@medicalstaffing.co.uk.