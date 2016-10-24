MORE chances for young Luton drivers to learn road skills

The famous Millbrook test track has played host to iconic motoring shows in the past and now drivers from Luton will get the opportunity to put their skills to the test too.

MORE Drive courses, funded by Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire, are back on Sunday, November 13. They will give young drivers the chance to improve their knowledge and skills as part of an initiative to reduce road casualties.

The MORE Pre-Driver course has been opened up for 16 to 24-year-olds to have their first driving experience.

Advice is also given to parents about choosing driving instructors and how to help their teens practice at home. To attend this course you must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and have not had your first driving lesson.

The MORE Drive course is aimed at 17 to 30-year-olds who have already passed their test. This gives participants the chance to drive on a skid pan and experience an ABS braking systems, as well as practising emergency stops at speed.

A high-speed passenger ride is also available with a Millbrook pro-driver for parents who attend with under 18s.

The free courses are available on a first-come, first-served basis. More info from roadsafety@luton.gov.uk