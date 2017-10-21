More facilities at Houghton Hall with opening of new centre

A new visitor centre at Houghton Hall Park in Houghton Regis has opened thanks to a £2.1m National Lottery grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund, together with funding from Central Bedfordshire Council and Houghton Regis Town Council.

The centre is situated in the historic 18th century parkland of Houghton Hall.

The fully accessible centre has two meeting rooms, a discovery and learning corner, as well as a fully equipped café.

The centre is free to visit, has free parking (for three hours) and is open all year.

It forms part of the wider Houghton Hall Park Renaissance and Renewal Project. The project has also restored the formal garden next to the hall, reinstated the kitchen garden, provided easy-access paths and installed natural play equipment in the park.

The centre will be open 10am-5.30pm weekdays and 9am-5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday until the end of October. Winter opening hours are 10am-3pm on weekdays, and 9am-3pm on weekends.