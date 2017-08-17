Motorist injured in argument over damaged vehicle in NCP car park

A motorist was injured in an argument over a damaged vehicle in a Luton car park.

The incident took place on the top level of the NCP multi-storey car park in Silver Street on Tuesday, August 8, at 1pm.

During a disagreement over damage to the offender’s grey Seat car, the offender forcibly grabbed hold of the victim’s wrist causing minor injury.

The offender is described as black, in his late 40s to early 50s, around six feet tall and bald. He was wearing a hi-visibility coat and black trousers.

PC Davies, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “The victim was left very distressed and upset, as the offender was quite forceful and injured her wrist. She also had three children in her car with her. We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the disagreement in the car park or may have any information about the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference C/33868/2017 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.