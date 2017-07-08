Move means charity can help more people

A Luton charity that helps people suffering sexual exploitation has celebrated its 10th anniversary by moving to a larger building.

Since setting up, Azalea has worked with more than 200 women and helped dozens to exit prostitution.

A Christian charity, it offers practical and spiritual support through its outreach and drop-in programmes.

It is now building on these initiatives by offering a new recovery programme, designed to support more women to get out of sexual exploitation and the associated challenges such as drug dependency, poverty and domestic violence.

Azalea has moved into the old Youthscape building and refurbished the former hat factory to provide a safe haven for vulnerable women.

Hundreds of volunteers, businesses and churches helped to transform the building into a recovery centre that includes a women’s drop-in, recovery suite and offices.

CEO Ruth Robb said: “Our new recovery centre will enable Azalea to do so much more.”