Mud no obstacle for fundraising friends

Friends of a man with MS have tackled a muddy obstacle course to help him.

The group of brave friends from Luton and Hitchin have raised over £2,335 to fund a mobility scooter Simon Middleditch which will give him greater independence.

Alex Davie, who had the idea, was joined by Ruth Bennett, Jordan Davie and Simon’s son, Ben Middleditch, for the 12 miles of mud and obstacles.

The team battled through and they have beaten the initial fundraising target and so, in addition to the scooter, there will be funds to make Simon’s garden accessible for him to enjoy.

Alex said: “Si has been a mate for many years and to many people in Luton and Hitchin. MS struck him about 16 years ago and he has worked hard to ensure it didn’t slow him down or stop him.

“This scooter will give him a level of independence that the rest of us take for granted.”

Simon said: “I’m totally blown away by the sheer kindness of all those who have given and have big love for Alex and the team who ran through the mud in order to get people to give so much.”