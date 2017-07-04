Mum of triplets thanks nurses from Neonatal Unit

A mum of triplets has thanked nurses from Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for looking after her babies.

Maxine Ebanks, of Bedford, invited the nurses to the triplets’ christening to thank them for their care and support.

The triplets with the nurses from the Luton and Dunstable Hospital NICU on their Christening day

The 37-year-old gave birth at 27 weeks to Oneida, Osanna and O’dayne, all weighing less than 1kg, on September 29, at Bedford Hospital. They were transferred overnight to the NICU in Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Maxine said: “The girls spent three months in NICU and had a surgical procedure done, I am honoured that they are mummy’s little fighters. My son faced the most challenging battle of them all. He underwent multiple surgical procedures and doctors thought he might not make it, but he defied the odds of survival.”

Maxine and her husband, O’dayne, invited the nurses and her midwife to the christening on Sunday, June 25.

She said: “We invited them to the blessing to thank them and so they could see how far the babies have come. I am very grateful to all the doctors and nurses for all their hard work. The christening was a very special day for us, I can not thank them enough for what they have done for us.”