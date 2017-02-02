Mum’s £10,000 mission for NICU after nurses save premature son

A courageous mum is determined to raise £10,000 for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit unit after nurses saved her premature son’s life.

Luton mum-of-two, Sabine, along with friend, Tracy, have so far raised £8,700 of their goal for Luton and Dunstable Hospital after beginning the mission in April 2015, their latest activity a Christmas Fundraising Day, which raised just over £1,700.

Mason (right) and his big brother, Brandon, aged 7.

Sabine’s son, Mason, now 2, was born weighing just 2lbs 7oz when brave Sabine needed a caesarean section three months before his due date.

She said: “The nurses saved Mason’s life - I just can’t thank them enough. Fundraising is a little way to appreciate everything that they do. The nurses still see Mason and he won them easyJet tickets from our Christmas raffle!”

The next event will be a Ladies’ Night in July. Visit ‘Sabine and Tracy’s NICU L&D Fundraising Page’ on Facebook to find out more.