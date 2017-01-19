Mum’s anger as son lives in ‘filthy’ home

A worried Luton mother, whose toddler has a rare health condition, claims her family home is unfit to live in as they battle “ongoing problems”.

Jasmine Elkington, 33, of Brooklands Close, Luton, lives with her four children, one of whom, Harley, three, suffers from MCADD, a rare metabolic disorder seeing his body struggle to break down fat.

Jasmine is unhappy about the mould and worried for her son

If Harley becomes unwell and is unable to tolerate food, he could slip into a coma or suffer brain damage.

However, Jasmine claims that despite knowing of her son’s condition, her family have been placed in a “filthy” house, allocated the Bedfordshire Accommodation Bureau property by Luton Borough Council Private Sector Leasing in June.

She claims: “There is mould in my bedroom and the living room which has got worse in the past few weeks.

“Harley and I have been up coughing all night. I leave windows open to air the property and I know you are not supposed to deal with mould, but I tackled it with bleach and water - I don’t want the children living like this! I’ve had an independent mould specialist out who told me condensation caused the damp.

“I have also just inherited furniture from the children’s late nan and our old pieces have been left outside to be collected on February 1.”

After she moved in, Jasmine also experienced an influx of cockroaches.

She claims: “I call the Bureau every day. I have missed an appointment due to the bereavement but I want something done about these issues – and they originally told me they would clean all the kitchen nests!”

However, a Bedfordshire Accommodation Bureau spokesman said: “Pest control attended and removed any cockroaches and nests. Any small amount of dead cockroaches which may be left over are usually hoovered up or disposed of by tenant. Her rusty freezer could quite easily have been the source of the issue.

“The tenant has dumped sofas, beds etc in the garden herself and is quite happy with that.

“The tenant has cancelled the majority of appointments and not allowed access to contractors. Jasmine has also refused to have her property inspected on some occasions.

“An independent damp company was instructed to carry out a damp report. The report came back showing that there is condensation. Condensation is mainly due to lack of air circulation and the tenant not using the heating consistently.

“This property was thoroughly inspected by a council surveyor before the tenant moved in.

“The impression we are getting from this tenant is that she is manipulating the system to try and take advantage by getting housed elsewhere or allocated a council property.”

An LBC spokesman said: “The council does not comment on individual cases.”