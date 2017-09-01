Music festival will help children’s cancer charity

A music festival to raise funds for children and young people suffering from cancer is being held at the weekend.

Children and young people’s cancer support charity CLIC Sargent is organising the family friendly event, which is being held at The Red Lion Pub in Studham, on Saturday (September 9)from 1pm.

All are welcome and it features a top line up of eclectic local bands headlined by Toffees, The Hallows and Common People.

Now in its fifth year, the festival was originally staged after the villagers had experienced the fantastic support that CLIC Sargent provides.

Since then it has grown in size and strength and it raised more than £7,000 last year.

CLIC Sargent fundraising and engagement manager Emma Taylor said: “If you love you music – you will love this event!”

Go to http://www.clicsargent.org.uk/event/studhambury-music-festival-2017.

