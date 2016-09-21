‘My autistic son has to have stability’

A mother of two, who has been in temporary accommodation for 18 months, wants Luton Borough Council to do more to help her.

Lydia Armstrong Williams, 28, of Falconers Road, lives in the house with her husband, daughter and disabled son.

Her seven-year-old son has autism so she wants the council to house them so he can get into a routine, she said: “We have been here for too long, it is ridiculous, we just want to be settled and have some stability.

“My son needs his own space and at the moment he is sharing with his sister. His disability means he can be violent and can have rages when he is angry.

“My husband and I are his carers which means we can not work, he needs us 24/7. The council knows this but are still not helping.

“My son used to have sensory boards on his walls which really helped calm him down when he was angry but we have been told by the council that if we put boards on the wall we could be evicted.

“We used to have a dog that helped him control his rages, he helped to calm him but we were not allowed him here.”

A spokesman for Luton Borough Council, said: “We are very sorry for any distress caused to the family and are in the process of re-considering their situation to see if we can, in fact, assist them.

“Tenants are able to add items such as sensory boards on the condition that they are removed and any damage is rectified should they vacate the property.

“Dogs are permitted if it can be proven their presence gives medical benefits. This is information we should have clearly discussed with the family and apologise that this was not the case.”