Necklace stolen from around man’s neck

Police are investigating after a gold necklace, worth around £700, was stolen from around a man’s neck in Luton on Monday, May 29.

The victim was approached by a man on Dunstable Road at around 2pm. The man told the victim he was a barber and offered to give him some advice on how to cut his hair.

The offender placed a black cloth over the victim and showed him how he would cut his hair, before removing the cover from the victim.

When the victim got home he realised his gold necklace was missing.

The offender is described as Asian, between 40 and 43 years old and wearing a cap, shirt and trousers.

PC Adam Brown, investigating, said: “We are keen to identify the man who approached the victim, and we would like to speak to any members of the public who have been approached under similar circumstances in the same area of Luton.

“Alternatively, have you been approached by anyone offering to sell you a gold chain? If so I’d urge you to contact us.”

Call 101, quoting crime reference number, C/22880/2017, with information.