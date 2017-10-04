New plus size bridal shop Confetti and Curves opens in Barton Le Clay!

An entrepreneurial mother and daughter team have opened a new plus size bridal shop in Barton Le Clay.

Claire Nield of Shillington, along with her mother, Christine Childs, of Luton, opened Confetti and Curves Bridal this summer in The Olde Watermill Shopping Village.

The store, “exclusively for the curvier bride, specialising is size 18 plus” is the businesswomen’s second shop, as the ambitious duo already own Brides and Bustles Wedding Boutique, also based at the shopping village, and hope their new venture will be just as successful.

Owner, Claire, 31, said: “Even from day one we felt it was important to cater to brides of all shapes and sizes, but over the years we felt that one range of around 15 dresses in a boutique absolutely full of smaller sizes was not good enough.

“We feel that all brides deserve to come to our boutiques and feel special and have the experience they’ve dreamt of, no matter if they are a size 10 or size 22.

“The overall interest from curvier brides has been amazing - we have even been attracting brides from as far as Leicester, and our boutique is one hundred per cent private.”

Claire first got the bridal bug when she was shopping for her own wedding dress, and after speaking to her mother about the idea, and meeting with industry experts and shop owners at a trade show, the duo opened their first shop five years ago.

Claire said: “Our new shop has dresses in all shapes and styles; we have figure hugging mermaid and fishtail gowns, soft grecian chiffon gowns, stunning beaded Aline gowns and even ballgowns.

“What all of our dresses have in common is fantastic structure to really support the curvier figure.”

>Confetti and Curves Bridal: 01582 881882.