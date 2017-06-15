Nominate your child for hip hop and poetry at Luton Town Football Club

Luton primary schools have been asked to nominate children for an innovative hip hop and spoken word poetry project.

Local charity, Unleashing Potential, is running its Day of Inspiration project at Luton Town Football Club from July 4 to July 5.

Each child taking part will be involved in an interactive assembly with educational hip-hop artist Karl Nova, as well as a stadium tour.

Amar Azam, a project manager for Unleashing Potential, said: “The Day of Inspiration is a continuation of some great work that we have carried out at the football club with local schools in recent years.

“We’re hoping that we are able to help young people see that they can be passionate about a sport such as football, but also remain focused on their studies.”

Unleashing Potential is a Luton-based charity that seeks to empower communities through skills development via programmes here in the town, as well as in Africa.

To nominate pupils, email: info@raiseyourwords.org